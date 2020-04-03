SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police want residents to know about a person who is reportedly impersonating a Spokane Police Officer and stopping people to check if they are an "essential worker."
The Spokane Police Department has received two different complaints regarding a resident who was approached by someone impersonating an officer, asking them whether they had the proper paperwork to be outside during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first incident happened on March 26 at 6 a.m. According to the resident who reported the interaction, they were waiting at bus stop when someone in a dark colored Crown Victoria, equipped with limited emergency lights inside the car, pulled up beside them and asked what they were doing out.
The resident said they were headed to work, to which the impersonator said they would need to show official paperwork to verify the claim.
According to the Spokane Police Department, officers are not stopping people and asking them for official paperwork proving their essential worker status. Spokane residents are not even required to carry paperwork proving they are essential.
The second encounter occurred Thursday night at 10 p.m., according to Spokane Police. A healthcare worker was reportedly pulled over in their car by someone in an unmarked car, who was impersonating a police officer.
According to the healthcare worker, the person asked them what they were going out. The worker displayed their healthcare badge, which the impersonator said was "insufficient to confirm their profession."
Spokane Police say if you are stopped or approached by a law enforcement officer in plain clothes, driving an unmarked car, you are within your rights to ask the officer for their ID, and/or request a uniformed officer be present.
Additionally, if you suspect someone is impersonating a police officer, you are asked to call 911 immediately. It is against the law to impersonate a police officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.