The Washington Health Benefit Exchange has announced a limited-time special enrollment period for people currently without insurance in response to the potential growth of COVID-19.
According to the exchange, the special enrollment period, which runs through April 8, will allow uninsured people 30 days to enroll in health insurance coverage through Washington Healthplanfinder.
Details on how to request special enrollment can be found on the Washington Health Benefit Exchange website HERE.
