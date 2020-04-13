As part of the COVID-19 response in Spokane County, My Spokane 311 and the Food Continuity Task Force are collaborating to create a food and supply delivery service.
"In this time of public health crisis it is clear that food continuity for struggling families is a top public health issue in out region," State Representative and Food Continuity Task Force member, Marcus Riccelli, said. "It is critical that we understand the individual and collective food needs in out community."
Individuals and families can submit an application for the program online and by telephone.
Within City of Spokane boundaries, residents can call 311 Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
After submitting an application for the program, the household will be contacted by a representative from the Food Continuity Task Force.
