SPOKANE, Wash. - Two temporary shelter locations will open this week for unsheltered adults, replacing the Downtown Library and Cannon Street locations.
According to the Inland COVID-19 Response Emergency Coordination Team, homelessness experts toured numerous potential shelter locations to identify buildings. Requirements for those facilities included availability for the next three months and access to restroom and shower facilities.
The group selected the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena and Spokane County's Community Services Building as locations to house homeless adults who aren't sick with COVID-19.
Women who've been temporarily staying at the downtown library will move into a shelter being established at the Community Services Building. Shelter services for men and women who've been staying in the seasonal Cannon Street warming center and the downtown library will be relocated to a back-of-the-house area of the arena. Access to other parts of the facility will be restricted.
Both shelter locations will be used to meet the regional 90-day, continuous-stay shelter need for unsheltered adults. Hope House staff will operate the women's shelter at the Community Services Building. The Guardians will operate the arena site. Occupants of both will transition to the new locations by Saturday, May 16.
Contracts for construction work on the downtown library were established before the spread of the virus. Work is contracted to begin on Monday, May 18. The Cannon Street building will be renovated and reopened as a day shelter.
