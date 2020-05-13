The Spokane Arena is about to become a new homeless shelter as the City of Spokane and other partners have decided to consolidate shelters.
According to Michael Shaw, CEO of the Guardians Foundation, the decision was made Tuesday afternoon.
Shaw told KHQ that the residents from the Downtown Spokane Library and the Cannon Street shelter will be moved to the west side of the area where the Zambonis are located.
"We will be moving after breakfast Saturday morning and be in full operations by Saturday night," Shaw said.
The area for the residents it about 7,000 square-feet and can fit 110 people when applying social distancing.
Shaw said the organization is going to work with concerned neighbors about the shelters moving into the area.
"The last thing we want is to create those types of optics so we have a weekly neighborhood meetings with neighbors in the area and will be paying particular attention to their behavior off site," Shaw said.
According to Shaw, after the move, the Cannon Street shelter will begin construction on making the site a daytime use facility.
The Downtown Library will go back to working on renovations.
