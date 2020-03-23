Spokane native, Gonzaga Prep grad and NASA Astronaut Anne McClain has taken to Twitter to offer some advice as many Americans experience living in confined spaces or being in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"One thing astronauts have to be good at: living in confined spaces for long periods of time," McClain said in part of a tweet thread. "20 years of successful living and working on [the International] Space Station did not happen by accident."
2/ 20 years of successful living and working on @Space_Station did not happen by accident. Through lessons learned, @NASA astronaut @AstroPeggy and psychologist Dr. Al Holland examined what human behaviors create a healthy culture for living and working remotely in small groups.— Anne McClain (@AstroAnnimal) March 22, 2020
McClain says in the thread that astronauts and psychologists examined human behaviors leading to create healthy culture for those living and working remotely in small groups, narrowing it to five general skills.
"We NASA Astronauts now call them 'Expeditionary Behaviors' and they are part of everything we do," McClain wrote. "When it goes well, it’s called #GoodEB."
McClain broke down the five skills in the over-dozen tweet thread, including:
- Communication
- Leadership/Followership
- Self-Care
- Team Care
- Group Living
NASA compiled the tweet thread into an article expanding on each skill along with McClain's explanations, in case you're not interested in reading tweets.
"That's it! We are all astronauts on planet Earth together," McClain said. "We'll be successful in confinement if we are intentional about our actions and deliberate about caring for our teams."
At the conclusion of the thread, McClain reached out to followers to reply and share some examples of #GoodEB they've seen.
15/ Here it is, rolled up in one article:https://t.co/B4bNibDPm0— Anne McClain (@AstroAnnimal) March 22, 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.