SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane-based short-term rental company Stay Alfred is shutting its doors for good after being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the Spokane Journal of Business first reported, Stay Alfred CEO Jordan Allen announced that the company couldn't stay in business after the coronavirus halted its ability to generate revenue and new investor interest diminished.
Only months ago, Allen and his team had reportedly been meeting with investors to secure funding that could have generated up to $30 million.
The company had originally been aiming for travelers to begin booking with them again by August 1. However, Allen told The Journal that during the last couple of weeks they determined that goal wasn't possible.
During its 8 years in business, Stay Alfred managed vacation properties while collecting commissions from the owners.
KHQ has reached out to Stay Alfred for comment but have so far not heard back.
