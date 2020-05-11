The Spokane Regional Health District Board of Health votes 'yes' on a variance to move to phase two in Governor Jay Inslee's Safe Start plan.
The vote comes after Spokane Regional Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz wrote a letter that said Spokane County is ready to move into the next reopening step.
According to the resolution, Spokane County has transmission rates significantly lower than larger urban areas on the east side of Washington State.
The resolution also said, "Spokane County hospitals are not at capacity and have reported the ability to accommodate possible increases in COVID-19 cases requiring hospitalizations."
