The Catholic Dioceses of Spokane is recommending that Catholics avoid the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines unless it is the only shot available.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is made using a cell line created years ago from an aborted fetus from 1985. The same cell line has been used to produce vaccines such as Ebola, Hepatitis A, rubella and rabies.
According to our news partners at The Spokesman-Review, the executive director of communications from the Catholic Diocese in Spokane declined to comment.
In a letter from Bishop Thomas Daly, written on January 29, he wrote, "we may morally receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” but, “we are not morally obligated to take a COVID-19 vaccine.”
The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops released a statement on Tuesday about the J&J vaccine claiming the J&J vaccine raises concerns of "moral permissibility" when developing vaccines.
The White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Facui continues to urge Americans to get vaccinated with any of the three vaccines.
“All three of them are really quite good, and people should take the one that’s most available to them,” Fauci said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
So far, over 518,000 Americans have died from COVID-19.