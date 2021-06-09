SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Spokane City Council passed legislation on Monday to terminate the local emergency that was declared due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The update dismisses any previous emergency orders created for the city in 2020. The new legislation also pushes to ease masking, social distancing, and other COVID-related safety measures for people who are fully vaccinated.
“Like the rest of the country, The City of Spokane was hit extremely hard by the unprecedented impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic,” says Public Safety and Community Health Chair and Councilwoman Lori Kinnear. “However, due to an increase in Spokane County residents receiving their vaccinations, children returning to school, and businesses increasing their operational capacity, it is clear that we can move forward in lifting the local emergency and move towards citywide recovery and repair.”
The termination of the state of emergency for Spokane comes over one year after it was introduced, in March of 2020.
"The City Council supports focus on the recovery of our economic, social, and cultural life to produce a stronger and more resilient Spokane community" read a press release from the city regarding the new legislation.