Spokane City leaders are responding to the extension of Washington state's current COVID-19 restrictions.
Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs wrote in a statement that he supports the extension of the restrictions but he urges Congress to pass a relief bill to help people impacted by the economic downturn caused by COVID-19.
City Council President Breean Beggs' full statement:
“We learned today that the increasing infection rate of the Corona Virus will require an extension of pandemic restriction which will result in continued suffering by our community members, especially those working in the hospitality industry, until we beat back this disease. I was gratified to hear that the State of Washington will extend pandemic unemployment benefits that are set to expire on December 26th and increase the direct financial support of COVID impacted businesses by $50 million this month. While this will help, it isn't close to enough aid to remedy the suffering. The federal government is in the best financial and legal position to provide robust financial aid to the community. I urge all members of Congress to enact the currently proposed down payment of $908 billion this week so that those sacrificing their economic health for the overall health of the community are not left behind. The City of Spokane will continue to do everything in its power to support businesses and their employees as they grapple with this virus. The City stands ready to continue distributing millions of dollars for rental assistance, childcare and small business support that it efficiently distributed previously as soon as Congress sends us those funds.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.