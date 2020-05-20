Spokane clothing store Hut No. 8 open for business

The buy sell and trade clothing store Hut No. 8 is open for business despite Spokane County being in Phase One of Governor Jay Inslee's 'Safe Start Plan.'
According to a Facebook post, the business decided to open their doors since the Spokane Regional Health Officer, Dr. Bob Lutz, recommending the county move to Phase Two.
According to the Facebook post, the store will open with limitations:
- Open 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday
- 50 percent capacity
- Provide sanitizing stations at front of store
- Sanitize counters and fitting rooms after each use
- All clothing purchases from customers will be quarantined before placed on the floor
Hut No. 8 said the limitations will remain in place until further notice.
