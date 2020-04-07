SPOKANE, Wash. - On Tuesday, April 7, the Spokane County Board of Commissioners submitted a letter to Governor Jay Inslee asking him to reconsider his recent moratorium on the construction of single-family homes.
In the letter, the Board cites the significant need for affordable housing in Spokane County as a reason for Inslee to consider making the construction of single-family homes an essential function under the "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order.
"By issuing a moratorium on development of single-family residences, it will have the effect of further distancing the affordability gap within our community," the letter reads in part.
The Commission goes on to say that the restriction is perpetuating the economic divide and impacting revenue sources in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.
The full letter can be read here:
