SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The COVID-19 screening site at the Spokane County Fair & Expo Center will be closed Monday following the events transpiring Sunday night by agitators in downtown Spokane.
"Due to last night’s sad and unfortunate criminal acts following the completely separate peaceful protest downtown, the Community Screening Site is closed today," the Spokane COVID Response team said in a statement. "Hopefully, testing will resume tomorrow as scheduled. Thank You, and we apologize for any inconvenience."
The screening site plans to reopen Tuesday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. From there, it will be open Monday-Thursday at those hours prior to the site closing after June 18.
COVID-19 screening sites have become widely more accessible across Spokane County at various health care clinics.
Spokane County's offices are closed Monday as well, expecting significant disruptions at the county campus Sunday and Monday.
