SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The drive-through COVID-19 screening site at the Spokane County Fair & Expo Center will be closed Tuesday due to weather concerns.
The Spokane COVID Response team says the weather poses safety concerns for staff and patients.
The driver-through screening site and donation collection site closed Monday afternoon due to strong winds and safety issues.
The COVID Response team says they are working to reopen as soon as possible and to stay tuned for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.