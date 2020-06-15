SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz continues to note multiple concerning COVID-19 trends locally which he says are hindering the county's chances at advancing to phase 3 of the Washington Safe Start plan.
During a media briefing Monday morning, Dr. Lutz announced nine more cases of COVID-19 in Spokane County for a total of 842 confirmed cases. There are 37 COVID-related deaths and nine current hospitalizations.
Lutz says since Memorial Day, he's noted some concerning trends like case age groups and hospitalizations, though he again mentioned the uptick in positive cases is due to increased testing capacities. Those concerns included:
- Over 300 cases confirmed in age group 20-39
- At least 14 hospitalizations in three weeks, 8 of current 9 hospitalizations in ICU
- Over 350 cases confirmed since Memorial Day
Lutz says testing totals have seen a significant increase, with about 6,000 conducted the past three weeks compared to nearly 4,000 the previous three weeks. With Black Lives Matter demonstrations frequenting the area the past few weekends, Lutz did mention he hasn't seen any cases locally related to protests.
Spokane County entered phase 2 a few days prior to Memorial Day, and Lutz says the metrics observed for phase 3 consideration continue to look unpromising for the county.
"Until our numbers look better, I'm not going to support us doing so," Lutz said of phase 3 consideration.
Spokane County continues to meet healthcare system metrics, but is struggling to meet other tough metrics or at least get in reach of them, according to Lutz. A minimum of three weeks is required prior to phase advancement consideration, Spokane's mark coming this past Friday (June 12).
The case investigation/contact tracing system has dozens of students and even more individuals working on cases, but Lutz says investigating them is a very time-consuming process and expects more contact tracers coming on board in the future.
As Spokane County works to improve in those concerning metrics, Lutz again stressed that locals must keep following public health recommendations.
"My concern still exists that people are taking the opening to phase 2 a little too liberally and I think it reflects in our case counts," Lutz said. "I can't emphasize enough to you that we're not in front of this pandemic yet, we have to be vigilant."
