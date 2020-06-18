Update: Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz has rejected a request from county commissioners pushing for him to take action in moving the county towards the next reopening phase.
"I, along with the county’s Board of Health, share our community’s desire to move forward, to further open businesses and to bring life closer to normal," Lutz said in a statement. "But, at the same time, we have to show patience, resiliency and mindfulness by remaining steady."
Lutz has recently pointed to several COVID-19 case trends like community spread, current hospitalizations and significant increase in cases since Memorial Day as testing has expanded. Lutz says those concerns have prevented him from considering applying for a phase 3 move.
Friday, June 19, will mark four weeks since Spokane County moved into phase 2. Washington counties are required to spend a minimum three weeks in a phase before receiving approval for the ensuing phase.
The latest risk assessment data confirms what Dr. Lutz has reiterated during briefings this week: that the county is meeting health care system metrics, but not case frequency and testing metrics used for phase 3 consideration by the state Department of Health.
Previous coverage:
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Board of Commissioners has sent a letter requesting that the county Health Officer take immediate action to move the county closer to Phase 3 of reopening.
In the letter, the Board requests Dr. Bob Lutz to initiate the process to ask Governor Jay Inslee and the Washington State Secretary of Health to move Spokane County into the next phase immediately.
The Board cites $6 million of CARES Act funding that has already been allocated to the Spokane Regional Health District and notes they are prepared to cover future needs as they arise. The letter also mentions another $2 million that has been allocated to purchase Personal Protective Equipment for businesses, nonprofits, county employees and courthouse visitors.
The Board urges that the county is ready to move forward.
"Our local businesses in particular are ready to follow strict guidelines for use of personal protective equipment, social distancing and proper handwashing and sanitation practices as well as applicable safety plans,' the letter reads in part.
The letter can be read in its entirety here:
