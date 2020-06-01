SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz says he was in attendance at Sunday's peaceful protests regarding the death of George Floyd, noting his support for the movement, appreciation for health measures taken and his eventual disappointment at the unfortunate conclusion to the events.
Dr. Lutz says the peaceful protests were powerful. He admitted to having some concerns on things ending badly, and was eventually saddened to see it do so at the hands of agitators.
"I thought it was an incredible event to be there," Lutz said. "It really showed people of all colors are not wanting this issue to rest. We mustn't allow the ill will of a few however to detract and distract from the will of the thousands who rallied yesterday in downtown Spokane to peacefully protest the killing of George Floyd and the many black lives, people of color and indigenous peoples who suffered years of injustice."
From a public health perspective Lutz says his concerns were duly noted, but he felt encouraged by the amount of people wearing masks or face coverings. While he was certainly aware that people congregating isn't exactly encouraged right now, he was very understanding of why they were doing so.
"It happened for a reason and I'm glad it happened for a reason," Lutz said. "They knew the risk associated with COVID-19. Will it see an uptick in cases over the next [7-14] days? It might. But again, I think the underlying reason for why people were there and putting their lives at risk for COVID-19 infection sort of outweighed the concern from their standpoint."
Lutz reported 6 new cases of COVID-19 in Spokane County Monday, bringing the total to 602 confirmed cases overall. He also mentioned one additional death over the weekend. As of Monday, just over 58 percent of cases are recovered.
Lutz says a recent outbreak has backed down a bit, and the trend of case increases over the past 10 days were more of a result of widespread testing and family members contracting the virus from outbreak carriers.
Currently in phase 2 of Washington's Safe Start plan, Lutz clarified that there is no variance for phase 3, saying the county would simply move forward when it is ready. Lutz recently received a draft of requirements for that phase, something he plans to review.
