SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz says COVID-19 testing continues to be in high demand, so much so that he is again stressing those tested stick to health care guidance when experiencing longer waits for results.
Dr. Lutz says across health care systems locally, at the state and national level, an incredible demand in testing is leading to increases in cases as well as causing some supply issues. Those issues have led to some delays with results coming back to the Spokane Regional Health District anywhere from 5-10 days.
In fact, when Lutz announced the latest COVID-19 case count of 52 in Spokane County Monday, he mentioned some of the individuals may have tested about a week prior. Overall, there have been 2,179 total cases confirmed.
Lutz also mentioned there are 25 current hospitalizations due to COVID-19. There have been 158 total hospitalizations and 41 COVID-related deaths.
Because of these delays in results, Lutz says it is critical for those testing to presume they are positive and self-isolate, and to know the key differences between isolation and quarantine.
"Please, I can not implore you enough. If you have been tested: Stay home, stay home, stay home," Lutz reiterated. "Presume you are positive until you are proven otherwise that you are not."
Lutz said those that have tested positive or are awaiting results need to isolate, meaning they need to stay home and locked in due to risks involved with community spread or with those who are asymptomatic.
Those who may have been exposed are asked to quarantine, meaning they stay home for a period of 14 days, sometimes less depending on certain caveats, as there is a chance of those contracting the virus or being asymptomatic and spreading it.
Susan Sjoberg, the program manager for Disease Prevention and Response with SRHD, broke down some recent guidance released by the district regarding returning to work.
Much of the guidance included a minimum 10-day period since symptoms first appeared and at least three days since resolution of fever and respiratory symptoms without medicine. There is additionally guidance for asymptomatic situations as well as possible exposures.
Once conditions are met, guidelines and a time-based strategy will be recommended by the SRHD for those wishing to return to work.
Lastly, Lutz made some clarifications on current case data on the SRHD website.
- Antibody testing are not considered positive COVID-19 cases
- Positive test result is a positive case via a specific platform
- Probably cases are not included in confirmed case counts
- An individual with multiple positive test results is counted one in case data
- Recoveries are not always being specifically monitored, but are rather meeting a criteria of 28 days passing since symptom onset (42% of cases as of Monday)
