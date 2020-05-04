SPOKANE, Wash. - As Washington begins its four-phase reopening plan Tuesday, leaders in Spokane County will continue seeking some flexibility from Gov. Jay Inslee in reopening on the east side of the state.
Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz was joined at Monday's Spokane COVID Response briefing by Spokane Mayor Nadine Woordward, Spokane Valley Mayor Ben Wick and Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich.
Dr. Lutz and Woodward noted the continually-encouraging case number trends, with just one additional hospitalization, five confirmed cases and no new deaths over the weekend.
"Because of the work that you're doing, we're able to open the door ever so slightly," Dr. Lutz said while stressing we still need to continue maintaining physical distancing while working to improve testing and contract tracing.
Woodward said she has been proud of the local response to COVID, noting the amounts of single-digit case increases and decreasing hospitalizations. As a gradual reopening begins tomorrow statewide, she and other leaders are continuing to be hopeful for some flexibility during the phased approach from Gov. Inslee.
"We want the community to know public safety and health are priority No. 1," Woodward said.
Woodward and other members will be speaking with Inslee Tuesday, planning to make another push for regional flexibility. After phase 1 of the plan begins, Spokane leaders are hoping to petition to transition to phase 2 earlier if the data and case trends are in a good spot with no spikes.
Wick says there is a lot of entrepreneurial spirit in our community, and they continue trying to work with the governor on guidelines for reopening. He noted that while Spokane County wasn't on Inslee's list of counties eligible for allowed to move to phase 2 quicker, he feels the county has a good case in the future.
Under the reopening plan Inslee rolled out on Friday, there would be a minimum of three weeks in between phases, but Woodward and Wick are hopeful to move on to phases sooner.
The second phase would include increased recreational and gathering opportunities (with no more than 5 people outside your household), limited non-essential travel and the reopening of some businesses including restaurants (with <50% capacity and table sizes no larger than 5).
Sheriff Knezovich wanted to address a discrepancy put out there regarding attendance numbers at a recent protest at the courthouse led by Rep. Matt Shea, clarifying there was an estimated 300-450 attendees and not 2,000.
Knezovich also reiterated that local law enforcement has not issued any citations regarding the stay-at-home order and that they will continue to educate rather than enforce.
