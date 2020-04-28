SPOKANE, Wash. - In response to spikes of crime across the county since Washington's stay-home order went into effect, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office is creating a task force to buckle down on problem offenders.
Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich laid out the plan in a press conference on Tuesday, April 28, saying that the numbers his office has been seeing are unacceptable.
"We want our community safe," Knezovich said,and not just from the health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, but now the crime impact as well. That's where the task force is set to come in.
Knezovich said officers have been pulled from a number of different divisions in order to staff the new task force and they will be working to target specifically when and where these crimes are taking place.
It isn't the first time Spokane County has seen this sort of rise in crime, nor is it the first time a Sheriff's Office task force has been created to combat it. Knezovich referenced a task force that was created back in 2012 in response to a similar rise in property crime. In that case, Knezovich said, the cause had been the elimination of Spokane Police's Property Crimes unit.
But now, as the numbers begin to rise again, Knezovich is pointing toward the release of certain prisoners as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We are creating nothing more than more victims because we refuse to hold people accountable," Knezovich said.
He added that officers will know to look for repeat offenders while out on patrol.
"We're going to go after our hardcore criminals," he said. "We know who they are and we intend on putting them back in jail."
Residents are encouraged to keep an eye out for anything suspicious and to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233 if they see anything.
