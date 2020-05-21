SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane is continuing to look toward the possibility of moving into Phase 2 of reopening by Memorial Day Weekend, despite the first double-digit increase in COVID-19 cases in weeks.
On Thursday, May 21, the Spokane Regional Health Department reported 13 new coronavirus cases. It had been the first time the county had seen an increase in the double digits since April 24.
The news came a day after Spokane County submitted a second variance request to move forward in the reopening process.
So what does this spike in cases mean for the status of Spokane County's application?
City of Spokane Spokesman Brian Coddington told KHQ that he doesn't think there will be any bad news coming from Governor Jay Inslee's office.
One of Inslee's criteria for larger counties to reopen is that they've seen fewer than 10 new cases of COVID-19 per every 100,000 residents over a 14-day period. However, according to Coddington, larger counties don't necessarily have to fulfill all of the criteria in order to be granted a variance.
At this point, Spokane does still check all of the boxes Inslee laid out. However, the county has currently reported 52 cases over the last two weeks. With a population of 529,000, Spokane County is currently reporting 9.45 cases per 100,000 people. That also means that if the county reports more than three new cases of coronavirus on Friday, it will officially be over the limit.
However, Coddington said he doesn't think that would take Spokane County out of the running. He believes that the week of May 5 - May 18, which is the timeframe that was submitted in Spokane County's application, will be what the Washington State Secretary of Health will look at. During that two-week period, Spokane County only reported 34 new cases of the virus.
Coddington did note that Inslee's office does have the ability to move Spokane County back to Phase 1 if it sees a subsequent spike in new cases. However, he does not expect that kind of "bad news" to come from the governor's office.
