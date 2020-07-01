SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County has allocated $10 million of CARES Act money to fund a grant program in support of small and non-profit businesses.
The program applies to small businesses with 20 and fewer employees to help offset operating costs, rent and other allowable expenses. Those businesses can apply for a grant of up $10,000 to assist with those costs while complying with state and local health guidance regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Greater Spokane Incorporated and the county's Associate Development Organization have teamed up to handle the application and administration process for the program.
“The success of our economy is directly tied to the success of small businesses in our County," Spokane County Commissioner Al French said. "Our hope is that these funds will help small businesses stay afloat during these difficult times.”
Officials are working to finalize the application, parameters and fulfillment process. The application period will be expected to begin in mid-July.
“There continues to be great need for our small businesses to be able to reopen,” GSI CEO Alisha Benson said. “We are thankful the County understands our small and non-profit businesses are the lifeblood of our community and is investing CARES Act funds to assist them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.