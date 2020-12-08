SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - On Tuesday, Spokane County broke the single-day COVID-19 case increase record by reporting 692 cases.
According to the Spokane Regional Health District, there are five additional deaths. Of the additional deaths, one was in their 30s, two in their 60s, one in their 70s and one in their 80s.
The previous single-day increase record was on November 23 with 499 cases.
This brings the county to a total of 19,950 cases and 293 deaths.
The county has seen 14 percent of reported cases in the last seven days.
As of December 8, 14 percent of people tested are positive with the negative rate being 86 percent.
