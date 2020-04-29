On Wednesday, Governor Jay Inslee announced that the 'Stay Home, Stay Healthy' order will continue past May 4 but Spokane County is asking him to let Spokane reopen some businesses.
According to the Spokane County Commissioners, they submitted a letter to Gov. Inslee asking him to not only protect the health and Safety of Washingtonians but also protect the health of the state's economy.
The businesses that Spokane County is asking to open include:
- Critical medical appointments and treatments that are not COVID-19 related
- Any retailer with the ability to have door or curb-side pick-up, provide online sales or appointment only options
- Auto and RV sales
- Landscaping
- Mobile home hook-up
- In-home cleaning
According to the Spokane County Commissioners, Spokane County has tested over 8,400 people with a total of 355 cases and 21 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.