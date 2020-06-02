SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Board of Commissioners has unanimously voted in favor of providing $6 million in funding from the CARES Act to the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD).
The money will go toward addressing expenses associated with SRHD's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27. The more than $2 trillion economic relief package provides economic assistance for American workers, families and small businesses, as well as preserving jobs for American industries.
Funding from the CARES Act was received by Spokane County and other municipalities in the region. Spokane County received $91,224,219.50 from the act, according to a release from Spokane County.
"This funding will allow the Health District to continue their important work in responding to this crisis," Chair of the Spokane County Board of Commissioners Al French said. "This is the foundation for getting into Phase 3, Phase 4 and eventually back to a place where we can build upon the burgeoning economy we had just three months ago. Over the course of the next six months, we will continue to use the CARES Act funds in a way that will protect our citizens, get the economy opened back up."
The $6 million is the first distribution of the CARES funding from the money received by Spokane County. Commissioners will continue developing strategies for the distribution of the balance of the CARES Act funds over the next several months, according to the county.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.