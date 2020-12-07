SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Airway Heights Corrections Center is not the only corrections center in the area to be dealing with COVID-19 cases. The Spokane County Detention Services (SCDS) is reporting cases at the Geiger Corrections Center and at the downtown jail.
There are 50 inmates at the Geiger Corrections Center positive for COVID-19 and ten inmates are positive at the downtown jail.
SCDS said they are working with the Spokane Regional Health District to develop a comprehensive COVID-19 strategy toward containing the cases and ensuring the safety and welfare of our staff and offender population.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.