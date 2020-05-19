OLYMPIA - Spokane County is among 10 Washington counties that have become eligible to apply for a variance to enter Phase Two of reopening under new criteria outlined by Governor Jay Inslee.
Under the new criteria, counties that have seen fewer than 10 new cases of COVID-19 per every 100,000 residents over a 14-day period, are now eligible to apply to enter the next phase of reopening.
The news comes five days after Spokane County's first attempt at applying for a variance was rejected.
According to the Spokane Regional Health District, Spokane County does meet the new criteria for the number of coronavirus cases reported in the last two weeks.
When asked if Spokane County would have to submit a new application under these new criteria, Inslee said it would depend on whether the information submitted in the first application met all the new guidelines.
In addition to Spokane County, Adams, Mason, Thurston, Lewis, Clark, Clallam, Kitsap, Island and San Juan counties also became eligible under the new guidelines.
Inslee's office outlined the following criteria that counties will have to provide on their applications:
- Local public health officer's recommendation
- Board of Health vote
- Letter from hospitals confirming bed capacity
- County Commission vote
- Testing data and information
- Local capacity to case and contact trace
- Isolation and quarantine information
- Local capacity to perform outbreak investigation
Although Inslee noted that the news of more counties being able to move forward is cause to celebrate, he also cautioned that we're not out of the woods yet.
"We have flattened the curve but [COVID-19] continues to haunt us and affect our communities," Inslee said.
Inslee continued to say that the behavior of the counties that are able to move forward with reopening early will act as a guide for others in the future. He said he does not want to have to go through the process twice.
"Bottom line is, we still live in the era of COVID-19," he said.
