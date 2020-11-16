SPOKANE, Wash. -- Amidst the new COVID-19 restrictions put in place by Governor Inslee on Sunday, the state has granted a two day extension for businesses to apply for the Hospitality Relief Grant, until Nov. 18 at 5 PM.
It comes as no surprise that the hospitality industry is being hit the hardest due to these new restrictions, and on Monday the state announced that businesses can now apply for the grant until Wednesday Nov. 18.
On Monday the Spokane Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved the allocation of up to $10 million of CARES Act dollars to fund a grant program to support local accommodation, food services, arts, entertainment, and recreation industries.
Businesses that qualify can now apply for a grant of up to $20,000 in relief funds to combat the expenses incurred due to COVID-19.
For full grant program details, including the application link, eligibility conditions, documentation requirements, and a recording of an informational webinar visit www.SpokaneHospitalityGrant.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.