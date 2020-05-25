SPOKANE, Wash. - For the fifth-straight day, there has been a double-digit increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Spokane County, while the total case count approaches 500 on the heels of a recent outbreak considered contained by health officials.
The Spokane Regional Health District confirmed 10 new cases Monday, bringing the total to 497 in Spokane County. The county had gone nearly a month without a double-digit jump in daily cases, but has seen increases of 13, 18, 19, 18 and 10 over the past five days for a total of 78 in that span.
The SRHD continues to reiterate that the recent trend in positive cases doesn't reflect community spread, but rather an outbreak being contained by their contact tracing team.
"When we investigate positive cases, the result of reaching out to those who came in close contact is an increase in testing and possible discovery of more positive cases, many of whom may not have symptoms," Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz said. "They now know to self-quarantine to help keep others in our community health."
Lutz says the current outbreak is an example of how people in a congregate setting can easily spread the virus, reiterating that the public must stay vigilant.
Health officials have been monitoring an outbreak at the Philadelphia Macaroni Company Spokane plant, with dozens of cases confirmed in employees.
There continues to be 31 COVD-related deaths in Spokane County. Over 74 percent of confirmed cases have recovered, according to SRHD.
