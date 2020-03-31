SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz provided some updates on weather-related issues with the Spokane fairgrounds screening site, social distancing efforts, testing updates and recovery process during his Tuesday morning briefing.
According to Lutz, there are now 143 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Spokane County, with four deaths and over 20 hospitalizations.
Lutz says inclement weather has caused problems for the COVID-19 screening site at the Spokane County Fair & Expo Center, blowing over the tent on Monday. The site was closed Monday afternoon, and is now expected to be closed at least through Wednesday. Officials are seeking a new spot for the tent, possibly at other sites besides the fairgrounds.
As of Monday, over 3,000 have been screened at the fairground site, with about a third being tested.
Lutz addressed some questions about the recovery process from COVID-19, stating much of it depends on the severity of the patient's illness as well as any other medical concerns affecting the recovery. Lutz says about 80 percent of individuals have either a very mild or moderate illness, and they typically see about a 7-10 day period when the individuals start to feel better.
"Unfortunately a small percentage of individuals do require hopsitalization and their recovery period is extended pretty significantly," Lutz said. "So again it really comes down to A: How significant the illness has impacted the individual and then secondly whether or not there were any other medical conditions which could make their recovery a little bit more difficult."
Lutz addressed questions regarding new test kits' availability, saying some vendors have offered them to the Spokane area, but Lutz stated they need to be FDA approved before taken into consideration. He also said they received a shipment of five pallets of personal protective equipment from the Department of Health, but the PPE local and national shortage continues to be a concern.
Social distancing was once again emphasized by Lutz, saying it needs to be considered not just for immediate family but for immediate households. He says that businesses open need to be practicing healthy measures for employees and customers. Lutz suggests some stores, partcularly grocers, limit capacity to increase social distancing.
