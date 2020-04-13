SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz says COVID-19 cases are continuing to increase countywide, but are also beginning to level off while the daily number of cases reported are gradually coming down, something he calls a note for "guarded optimism."
"I do believe that the physical distancing that people are doing is making an impact and I think these numbers are suggesting that," Dr. Lutz said during the daily Spokane COVID response briefing.
According to Dr. Lutz, there are now 275 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Spokane County and 15 deaths as of Monday morning. Lutz says the increase in cases over the weekend was related to the outbreak at the Spokane Veterans Home. The most-recently reported death was a woman in her 50's.
Lutz reiterated that he is encouraged that the current numbers reflect that Washington's stay-at-home order is making an impact, but we need to keep it up as we don't want a resurgence. He added that the health care system is strong, saying Vice Admiral Raquel C. Bono, MD, was encouraged after her recent visit with local executives.
At the briefing, Dr. Lutz was joined by fellow Spokane County leaders who also took part in the recent COVID-19 Town Hall, including Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward, Spokane Valley Mayor Ben Wick and State Senator Andy Billig. Spokane County Commissioner Al French and Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs were unable to attend Monday's briefing due to previous commitments.
Leaders addressed some questions they weren't able to previously answer during the Town Hall, such as virus carriers, flu-death comparisons, financial resources, social distancing and stay-at-home enforcement/restrictions.
Mayor Woodward says opening back up the economy will be incremental, and backed by data.
"When we do start opening segments of the economy, we need to be tracking that data even more so to make sure that we don't have an uptick on cases and we don't see another wave of COVID come into our community," Woodward said.
