SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz has issued a directive starting Wednesday, asking people to wear masks or face coverings in confined public spaces.
During his Wednesday COVID Response briefing, Lutz says the directive instructs Spokane County residents to consider wearing masks in public places particularly where social distancing is not possible.
"I am going to strongly recommend, I'm going to say you must wear a mask," Lutz said for those who are particularly in confined spaces or stores.
"All individuals at indoor or confined public settings must wear face coverings over their noses and mouths if they are likely to be in contact with another individual who does not share their household and distancing of approximately six feet is not able to be maintained," the directive reads in part.
Lutz says this is not enforceable, but good practice as it enables citizens to protect each other from infection. He added that many businesses looking to reopen under phase 2 will have employees wearing masks under guidance from health officials.
"I decided to provide this directive because I think as we are opening this is one of the means by which we can keep COVID-19 at bay and really keep each other healthy," Lutz said.
The following people do not need to comply with the directive:
- Any child aged two years or less
- Any child aged 12 years or less unless parents and caregivers supervise the use of face coverings by children to avoid misuse
- Any individual who has a physical disability that prevents easily wearing or removing a face covering
- Any individual who is deaf and uses facial and mouth movements as part of communication or an individual who is communicating with a person who is deaf and uses facial and mouth movements as part of communication
- Any individual who has been advised by a medical professional that wearing a face covering may pose a risk to that individual for health-related reasons
- Any individual who has trouble breathing or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the face covering without assistance.
Those choosing to wear masks should also consider frequent cleaning/washing of them, Lutz reminded.
As of Wednesday, Lutz said there were five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 417 total in Spokane County. There have been 31 deaths related to the virus and six current hospitalizations.
You can read the full directive from Lutz here:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.