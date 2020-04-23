SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz said to expect some new guidance towards health care providers as the state works to rigorously improve COVID-19 testing capabilities on the path to reopening.
During Thursday's Spokane COVID Response briefing, Lutz said there have been five new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Spokane County, for a total of 322. He had no deaths to report from the past few days, leaving the count at 19, and said there are 13 current hospitalizations.
Touching on Gov. Jay Inslee's call for more testing in regards to the recovery plan, Lutz said there is still a strong need for local testing to get a better sense of who is infected to place in isolation and continue contact tracing. Lutz said there have been about 7,500 tests performed in Spokane County.
"We're a far cry from what we need to do," Lutz said in regards to projected numbers of test needed on a regular basis.
The state is completing about 4,000 tests a day, and the desire is to do between 20,000-30,000 tests, something Lutz said we don't have the capacity for. Lutz did mention that the Department of Health recently received 100,000 more tests to be distributed.
Lutz said per a conversation with the DOH, further guidance will soon be presented to health care providers liberalizing recommendations for testing. Under the guidance, providers would be strongly encouraged to consider testing anybody that comes in with symptoms including headache, sore throat, shortness of breath, fever, and/or flu-like symptoms. Lutz said that guidance is expected to presented this week.
According to Lutz, local hospitals have become well equipped with personal protective equipment (PPE) after previous shortage concerns.
From other conversations with health officials, Lutz said research is ongoing regarding immunity, but says herd immunity is not achievable with this novel virus.
Lastly, Lutz touched on some other commonly-asked questions during the pandemic, stating:
- To the best of their knowledge, you can't contract COVID-19 twice
- COVID can't be contracted through blood transfusion, encouraging those who are healthy to donate blood
- There is no evidence that COVID was lab-produced
- There are many FDA-approved antibody tests, but only one is at the laboratory level for validity of immunity
