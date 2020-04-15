SPOKANE, Wash. - In an exclusive interview Wednesday morning, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward told the Wake Up Show's Sean Owsley that she will be speaking with Governor Inslee Friday about reopening Spokane's economy.
In comparing Spokane's situation to the west side of the state, Mayor Woodward said: "We have a different situation here, our COVID response has been quite successful.... We haven't seen that huge spike, in fact we're starting to level off, we have the last several days."
Mayor Woodward says she's hoping for some flexibility from Inslee on the east side's approach when it comes to getting things back to normal.
However, Spokane Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz, who has been the medical face of Spokane's COVID-19 response, says he recommends keeping to the Governor's schedule.
"I would be very hesitant and very reticent to [recommend opening early] to any elected official," Dr. Lutz said. "I think the Governor has a host of public health officials and researchers who are guiding him and I certainly would follow that state level guidance."
Dr. Lutz says there are 286 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths in Spokane County as of Wednesday morning, but has expressed optimism in recent case trends locally.
