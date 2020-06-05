SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District has officially re-opened playground structures in Spokane County.
Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz made the announcement Friday morning during a press briefing, effective immediately.
Spokane Parks & Recreation says staff are in the process of removing closure tape from play structures in the nearly 90 parks in the area.
"You may still see some tape up, existing signs and swings removed in places we haven’t reached yet with our small team," Parks & Recreation wrote.
The department also reminded citizens that they are not able to routinely sanitize equipment, picnic tables, and similar amenities, so using CDC precautions to avoid germs spreading is recommended.
