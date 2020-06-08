SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz says it is proving difficult for the county to meet criteria in consideration for phase 3, saying the transition will not be happening this week.
The Spokane Regional Health District is reporting 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Over the weekend, there were 55 cases reported Friday, 23 on Saturday and 10 on Sunday. Lutz said fortunately there were no new deaths over the weekend, and that count remains at 35. There are seven current hospitalizations.
Starting Monday, all employees in Washington will be required to wear a cloth facial covering, except when working alone in an office, vehicle, or at a job site, or when the job has no in-person interaction. Employers must provide cloth facial coverings to employees, unless their exposure dictates a higher level of protection under the Department of Labor and Industries’ safety and health rules and guidance.
Lutz says this requirement will follow specific risk categories depending on the work setting. Some outdoor jobs could have little to no face covering requirements, while high-risk settings like health care workers would be using N-95 masks. Lutz says all other mitigation efforts remain in place, and suggests getting familiar with the face covering requirements at your workplace.
As some surrounding eastern Washington counties have transitioned to phase 3, Lutz says meeting the key metrics used for phase 3 consideration is going to continue being difficult. He is continuing to have conversations with the state Department of Health regarding those metrics.
Friday, June 12, would be the earliest Spokane County could move to phase 3 (three weeks since entering phase 2), but Lutz mentioned he doesn't plan on submitting that application soon.
"We are not close to meeting those criteria," Lutz said. "We will not be moving to phase 3 [this week]."
Lutz says Spokane County looks good on two metrics involving hospital capacity, but it is particularly struggling in testing numbers and overall case counts. They plan to continue looking over data regarding phase criteria.
Considering the jump in daily case numbers as of late, Lutz continues to say that is a function of more testing and broad contact tracing when people test positive. For example, an estimate from Friday showed about 3,900 tests conducted in the previous two weeks, compared to 2,300 the prior two weeks.
