SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz says he doesn't feel he would be mandating wearing masks in public in the future. He prefers a different terminology when considering a decision like King County's.
"I don't like the word 'mandate', it sounds sort of like: 'I'm going to have Sheriff Knezovich out there and if you're not wearing a mask you're going to be arrested,'" Lutz said during Thursday's Spokane COVID Response briefing.
Lutz considered it more of declaration, requesting people wear masks especially where physical distancing isn't possible. Lutz said there is good evidence that wearing masks helps keep the COVID-19 curve lower and becomes a combined effort with others to prevent possible infections.
As far as a timeline is concerned, Lutz said to stay tuned, but expect something going forward in the coming weeks.
"I sort of rhetorically ask people 'Do you want us to open up? Importantly, do you want us to open up and stay open?" Lutz said in a previous briefing this week. "If you do, then I suggest something as simple as this cloth mask makes a big difference to ensure we're going forward and not backward."
Lutz reported one additional COVID-related death in Spokane County, a man in his 70's. That is the first death in the county since Saturday, May 9, and brings the total deaths to 30.
Lutz additionally reported four new confirmed cases for a countywide total of 394, and three current hospitalizations. The Spokane Regional Health District says 72.3% of the cases have recovered.
The criteria being used for recovery by SRHD is: 28 days have passed since symptom onset (or date tested when onset date is unavailable), illness did not result in death, not currently hospitalized.
