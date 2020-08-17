SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Health Officer shared some cautious optimism regarding the latest COVID-19 case trends in the county as of late.
During a media briefing Monday, Dr. Bob Lutz noted some trends over the last few weeks he felt were encouraging - including the fact that he is seeing less cases in the younger demographic.
Unfortunately, Lutz said the Spokane Regional Health District has also seen more cases in older individuals 50 and up, which is leading to some increases in hospitalizations.
According to Lutz, Spokane County's COVID-19 incident rate has dropped from 220 down to around 200 cases per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks.
Lutz says health officials are noticing a difference in these case trends since a statewide mask mandate was placed in Washington.
When questioned about the recent reports of cases plateauing in Washington, Lutz reiterated that while case trends are encouraging, we still need to see those trends sustained for the foreseeable future and that any reductions of restrictions wouldn't happen any time soon.
"What I certainly don't want to have happen is the over-exuberance or overconfidence of saying that 'we're over our peak' leads us to then sort of letting down our guard," Lutz said.
For over the past month, Lutz has opted not to focus on COVID-19 numbers particularly during these briefings and more so on trends. At the time of that announcement, Lutz shared some criticism on citizen's behavior leading to case increases. Since then, SRHD has displayed some data showing those trends improving like mask-wearing percentages and a decline in 20-29 age group cases.
