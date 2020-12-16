SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - In efforts to continue to fight COVID-19, Spokane County is hosting two Personal Protective Equipment distribution events.
According to a press release from Spokane County, the events are being held to help small businesses and non-profits.
The county purchased PPE for the handout through CARES Act Funding.
This distribution will happen on December 22 and December 29 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Spokane County Fairgrounds.
Businesses and non-profits who wish to pick up PPE must register here.
