SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - In efforts to continue to fight COVID-19, Spokane County is hosting two Personal Protective Equipment distribution events. 

According to a press release from Spokane County, the events are being held to help small businesses and non-profits. 

The county purchased PPE for the handout through CARES Act Funding. 

This distribution will happen on December 22 and December 29 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Spokane County Fairgrounds. 

Businesses and non-profits who wish to pick up PPE must register here

