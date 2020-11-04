SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County relief grant applications are set to open on November 4 at 5:00 p.m.
Last month, the Spokane Board of County Commissioners approved $10 million of CARES Act funding to be used to support local accommodation, food services, arts, entertainment, and recreation industries.
Hospitality businesses can apply for a grant up to $20,000.
Businesses can apply on www.SpokaneHospitalityGrant.com
