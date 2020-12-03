SPOKANE, Wash. -- An outbreak was reported at the Geiger Corrections Center after multiple inmates tested positive for COVID-19 causing other inmates and officers to quarantine.
The corrections center reported that 6-7 officers are in isolation following the positive tests of five inmates. Those five inmates are currently isolated together in the facility, separate from other inmates and staff.
An additional two inmates are being monitored in negative airflow cells. The facility is reporting that there are currently no serious symptoms being shown by any of the inmates, however the jail is increasing the distribution of PPE and sanitization items among inmates and staff.
