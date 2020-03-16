SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday, March 16, community leaders from around Spokane County came together to present a unified approach to addressing the continued threat of COVID-19.
City mayors from Spokane, Spokane Valley and Liberty Lake joined business leaders and even Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers to take turns speaking about the importance of working together moving forward to support the community in the wake of Governor Jay Inslee's sweeping mandates regarding statewide gatherings and businesses.
Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward noted that she has signed an emergency declaration for the city, which will now be forwarded on to City Council, to help acquire quicker access to federal and state funds and other assistance.
Woodward also highlighted the importance of continuing to support local restaurants by utilizing delivery and take-out options.
If you can’t get your ramen fix inside the restaurant... #OrderUpSpokane! Join me by using takeout or delivery to support your favorite eatery. Share the hashtag and your pics, and help keep the doors open and our residents employed! Our businesses are depending on us. pic.twitter.com/xSsPGZsXXM— Mayor Nadine Woodward (@MayorSpokane) March 16, 2020
The Spokane County leaders also urged the continued practice of habits like social distancing, proper hand washing, coughing and sneezing etiquette and so on. They also noted the importance of being conscious of buying patters and not taking supplies away from your neighbors.
"Get what you need, but there's no need to stockpile for the rest of the decade," Spokane County Commissioner Al French said.
Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich also noted that his office is looking into whether they can possibly suspend evictions until the issue of the coronavirus has lessened.
Knezovich also said that a meeting of leaders from fire departments and police departments will take place tomorrow to discuss the limitations of the Spokane County Jail. They will also most likely have an emphasis on issuing citations rather than making arrests for smaller crimes.
Avista will also be stopping all utility disconnects. If customers are having a hard time, they are encouraged to reach out to Avista's customer service line for assistance.
As a whole, the Spokane County leaders also emphasized that the community would get through the trying times brought about by the coronavirus.
"For the most part, this is a bump in the road. We will get past this," French said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.