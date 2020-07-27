SPOKANE, Wash. - With the first day of Governor Jay Inslee's latest round of prohibitions approaching on Thursday, a number of Spokane County leaders came together to offer the community a unified message of support.
Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz started off the virtual press conference on Monday, July 27, by noting that there is still significant community spread of COVID-19 being recorded in the area.
On Monday, the Spokane Regional Health District reported an additional 240 cases of the virus since Friday. This brings the cumulative countywide total up to 3,428. Of that total 28% of cases continue to be reported in people between the ages of 20 and 29.
Lutz continued to say that the community must continue to work together and limit interactions with people outside of households.
"The next couple of weeks are really going to be critical as we move forward," he said.
Lutz was also joined by Spokane County Commissioner Mary Kuney, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward and Spokane Valley Mayor Ben Wick who each noted the difficulties presented by Inslee's new regulations and the importance of following them.
"I know that these new regulations are frustrating for some and these times can feel a little discouraging for all of us, but it is also an opportunity for us to unite, recommit as our community, for the future health and safety," Kuney said.
To do this, the Spokane County leaders urged the continued use of face coverings and social distancing.
"We understand and we share the disappointment, the anxiety, the fatigue that you're all experiencing after four long months of battling this virus," Woodward said.
Reaching out to others also remains an important aspect of these times, Wick said.
"We need to support one another through this, because it's hard," he said.
On Thursday, Inslee's new regulations include tightened restrictions on bars, restaurants, weddings, funerals and gyms. For more details on those restrictions, click HERE.
