SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Library District will be closing all locations to the public for at least six weeks to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The closure will take effect Tuesday, March 17 through at least April 24 including Airway Heights, Argonne, Cheney, Deer Park, Fairfield, Medical Lake, Moran Prairie, North Spokane, Otis Orchards, Spokane Valley, The BookEnd, and the administrative offices.
"This decision was made following Governor Jay Inslee’s proclamation that all schools close in response to COVID-19 and out of the utmost concern for the health, safety, and well-being of library customers, staff, and the community," SCLD said in a release. "The scientific evidence that social distancing can help stop the spread of COVID-19 is a compelling factor in taking this precautionary step."
During the closure, customers should keep items currently checked out until the district reopens or until further notice. All due dates are being extended through the closure, and the SCLD will waive all late fees accrued during this time.
The Library District is encouraging card holders to use online resources and services like eBooks, audiobooks, streaming music and movies, online resources for research, digital magazines and newspapers and online classes.
The Spokane Public Library has closed all of its locations for at least a month as of Saturday, March 14,
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.