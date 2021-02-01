If you're struggling to get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at the Spokane Arena, here are some other locations in Spokane County that the Department of Health says is offering vaccines.
**NOTE: SOME OF THESE LOCATIONS MAY NOT HAVE OPENINGS FOR NEW APPOINTMENTS. ALL LOCATIONS REQUIRE AN APPOINTMENT BEFOREHAND TO RECEIVE A VACCINE.**
Mt. Spokane Pediatrics:
Address: 9425 N Nevada Ste 300, Spokane, WA 99218
Phone Number: (509) 270-0065
Email: vaccines@mtspokanepediatrics.com
Unify Community Health on Mission:
Address: 120 W Mission, Spokane, WA 99201
Phone Number: (509) 326-4343
Email: unifycommunityhealth@yvfwc.org
Providence - Spokane County:
Address: 101 W 8th Ave, Spokane, WA 99204
Phone Number: (509) 474-3131)
Website: https://providencecovidvaccinewamt.squarespace.com/spokane
Prevention Northwest/Northwest Neurological:
Address: 26 E 5th Ave, Spokane, WA 99202
Phone Number: (509) 747-8000
Website: covidinfo@preventionnw.com
Costco Pharmacy:
Address: 5601 East Sprague Ave, Spokane, WA 99212
Phone Number: (509) 842-0003
Website: https://book-costcopharmacy.appointment-plus.com/ctx6qy2y/?&e_id=4965
SAFEWAY #27-1473:
Address: 14020 E Sprague Ave, Spokane, WA 99216
Phone Number: (509) 921-9859
Website: https://kordinator.mhealthcoach.net/vcl/SafewayPharmacySpokane
MultiCare - LIBERTY LAKE:
Address: 1326 N Standford Ln, Liberty Lake, WA 99019
Phone Number: (509) 755-6760
Website: https://www.multicare.org/covid19/vaccine/
Yokes Pharmacy #16:
Address: 1233 N Liberty Lake Rd , Liberty Lake, WA 99019
Phone Number: (509) 922-0705
Website: https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=21573064
Costco Pharmacy:
12020 N Newport Hwy, Spokane, WA 99218
Phone Number: (509) 466-9668
Website: https://book-costcopharmacy.appointment-plus.com/ctxyhtkq/?&e_id=5005
The complete list of locations offering COVID-19 vaccines in Washington State can be found here.