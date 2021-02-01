Spokane County covid vaccine locations

If you're struggling to get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at the Spokane Arena, here are some other locations in Spokane County that the Department of Health says is offering vaccines.

**NOTE: SOME OF THESE LOCATIONS MAY NOT HAVE OPENINGS FOR NEW APPOINTMENTS. ALL LOCATIONS REQUIRE AN APPOINTMENT BEFOREHAND TO RECEIVE A VACCINE.**

Mt. Spokane Pediatrics: 

Address: 9425 N Nevada Ste 300, Spokane, WA 99218

Phone Number: (509) 270-0065

Email: vaccines@mtspokanepediatrics.com

Unify Community Health on Mission: 

Address: 120 W Mission, Spokane, WA 99201

Phone Number: (509) 326-4343

Email: unifycommunityhealth@yvfwc.org

Providence - Spokane County:

Address: 101 W 8th Ave, Spokane, WA 99204

Phone Number: (509) 474-3131)

Website: https://providencecovidvaccinewamt.squarespace.com/spokane 

Prevention Northwest/Northwest Neurological:

Address: 26 E 5th Ave, Spokane, WA 99202

Phone Number: (509) 747-8000

Website: covidinfo@preventionnw.com

Costco Pharmacy:

Address: 5601 East Sprague Ave, Spokane, WA 99212

Phone Number: (509) 842-0003

Website: https://book-costcopharmacy.appointment-plus.com/ctx6qy2y/?&e_id=4965

SAFEWAY #27-1473:

Address: 14020 E Sprague Ave, Spokane, WA 99216

Phone Number: (509) 921-9859

Website: https://kordinator.mhealthcoach.net/vcl/SafewayPharmacySpokane

MultiCare - LIBERTY LAKE:

Address: 1326 N Standford Ln, Liberty Lake, WA 99019

Phone Number: (509) 755-6760

Website: https://www.multicare.org/covid19/vaccine/

Yokes Pharmacy #16:

Address: 1233 N Liberty Lake Rd , Liberty Lake, WA 99019

Phone Number: (509) 922-0705

Website: https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=21573064

Costco Pharmacy:

12020 N Newport Hwy, Spokane, WA 99218

Phone Number: (509) 466-9668

Website: https://book-costcopharmacy.appointment-plus.com/ctxyhtkq/?&e_id=5005

The complete list of locations offering COVID-19 vaccines in Washington State can be found here. 

