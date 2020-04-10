SPOKANE, Wash. - Several town and city mayors from across Spokane County are calling on Gov. Jay Inslee to remove restrictions placed on residential housing construction during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The letter addressed to Gov. Inslee was signed by Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward, as well as the mayors of Spokane Valley, Liberty Lake, Millwood, Cheney, Airway Heights and Medical Lake.
In the letter, the mayors ask Gov. Inslee to reconsider his designation of residential construction as non-essential. Currently, all commercial and residential housing construction projects have been put on hold to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The declaration has left many in the construction community concerns about their futures and the work sites that are now left vulnerable to theft and vandalism.
The Chief of Police in Republic, Washington also spoke up about the stop on residential construction, calling Gov. Inslee's "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order "draconian" and "unconstitutional."
According to the letter, "many cities in Eastern Washington are facing a housing shortage. With less than a 2 percent rental vacancy rate, we have a significant need for affordable housing-- especially single-family residences. By enacting restrictions on single-family residential construction through the "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order, the affordability gap and economic divide in our community will continue to grow during a time when unity and flexibility is so important."
The United States Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued an advisory memo classifying residential construction as an essential critical infrastructure work function during the COVID-19 pandemic.
