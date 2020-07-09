SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County's cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is approaching 2,000 as another 53 cases were reported on Thursday, July 9.
The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) reported that the county has now seen a total of 1,898 cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began. The number of virus-related deaths remains at 40.
In total, there have been 150 virus-related hospitalizations with 20 patients currently in the hospital as of Thursday.
The largest percentage of cases continues to be reported from the 20-29 age group. According to SRHD, there have been 566 coronavirus cases reported from that age group, which equates to 30% of cases.
