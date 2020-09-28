SPOKANE, Wash. - After Spokane County saw three consecutive days of new COVID-19 cases in the triple digits last week, the numbers have finally seen a decrease.
According to the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD), on Monday, Sept 28, the county saw 57 new cases of the coronavirus. On Saturday, there were 61 new cases reported and another 74 were reported on Sunday.
In total, this adds up to 192 new cases since Friday. These new cases also mean that Spokane County has seen a total of 6,989 case of the virus since the pandemic began.
Two additional deaths have also been reported since Friday, bringing the cumulative death toll up to 167.
In total, there have been 424 virus-related hospitalizations and 32 patients are currently hospitalized.
As of Monday, Spokane County's coronavirus recovery rate was 75.5%.
