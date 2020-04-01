SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz said in his daily briefing Wednesday morning that Spokane County currently has 158 tentative cases of COVID-19. He also said five people have died from the virus.
According to Dr. Lutz, there are plans to re-open the drive-thru screening site at new location at the Fairgrounds Thursday morning at 10 a.m.
The previous site at the Fairgrounds had to close on Monday because of inclement weather. Dr. Lutz said the new location is much better suited for bad weather.
